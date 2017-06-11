Golf Central Blog

U.S. routs Europe to reclaim Palmer Cup

By

Ryan Lavner
June 11, 2017, 4:14 pm

RSS

The United States took all of the drama out of the Palmer Cup on Saturday afternoon.

After dominating the Saturday singles session, taking 9 1/2 of the possible 10 points, the Americans needed only one point to reclaim the cup. They took care of that in the first match out Sunday, with Norman Xiong dominating Europe’s Harry Hall, 8 and 7.

The final score was 19 1/2 to 10 1/2 at Atlanta Athletic Club.

In addition to Xiong’s blowout, Doug Ghim (who won all four matches), Nick Hardy, Maverick McNealy and Sean Crocker added full points for the U.S. side.

The Arnold Palmer Cup pits the top college players from the U.S. and Europe. The U.S. now leads the all-time series, 11-9-1. 

Beginning next year, the event will be expanded to the rest of the world and feature mixed teams of men and women.

Collin Morikawa, a rising junior at Cal, was selected by both teams to receive an exemption into next year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Article Tags: 

Palmer Cup, College golf, NCAA, college, Arnold Palmer

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Classic Mickelson will be missed at U.S. Open
Phil on U.S. Open: 'I need a four-hour delay'
Playoff win lifts Jutanugarn to No. 1
Na gets rough: Blasts U.S. Open fescue
Berger repeats as FedEx St. Jude champ

Trending

Phil on U.S. Open: 'I need a four-hour delay'
Azinger: Players see pain meds 'problem' for Woods
New report: Woods told officers he was taking Xanax
De La Hoya: Here's how Trump cheats at golf; Trump responds
Kisner rewards caddie (and his huge calves) with truck
Chamblee examines Erin Hills, hole by hole
USGA to let alternates play U.S. Open practice rounds
Cut Line: Erin on the side of caution
Mickelson 'shook' by final-round leaderboard glance
Social Snapshots: June 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.