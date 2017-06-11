U.S. routs Europe to reclaim Palmer Cup

The United States took all of the drama out of the Palmer Cup on Saturday afternoon.

After dominating the Saturday singles session, taking 9 1/2 of the possible 10 points, the Americans needed only one point to reclaim the cup. They took care of that in the first match out Sunday, with Norman Xiong dominating Europe’s Harry Hall, 8 and 7.

The final score was 19 1/2 to 10 1/2 at Atlanta Athletic Club.

In addition to Xiong’s blowout, Doug Ghim (who won all four matches), Nick Hardy, Maverick McNealy and Sean Crocker added full points for the U.S. side.

The Arnold Palmer Cup pits the top college players from the U.S. and Europe. The U.S. now leads the all-time series, 11-9-1.

Beginning next year, the event will be expanded to the rest of the world and feature mixed teams of men and women.

Collin Morikawa, a rising junior at Cal, was selected by both teams to receive an exemption into next year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.