Walker Cup headed to Seminole, Cypress Point

By

Will Gray
December 15, 2016, 12:09 pm

The USGA announced Thursday that it will be taking the Walker Cup to two of the most exclusive courses in the country.

The biennial matches, pitting 10 amateurs from the U.S. against 10 from Great Britain & Ireland, will be played in 2021 at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla. The next domestic matches, slated for 2025, will be held at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, Calif.

The event will move to May when played at Seminole before returning to its typical early September slot in 2025. Seminole will be hosting the matches, and a USGA championship, for the first time, while Cypress Point will host the Walker Cup for the first time since 1981.

"To have two of the United States' greatest courses as host sites will not only produce memorable competitions but reinforces the stature of amateur golf in this country," said Stuart Francis, chairman of the USGA championship committee.

The 2017 matches will be held at Los Angeles Country Club, which will also host the 2023 U.S. Open. The matches were held at Royal Lytham in 2015 and will return to England in 2019 at Royal Liverpool.

First contested in 1922, the Walker Cup is a team competition for top amateurs styled after the Ryder Cup. The U.S. holds a 35-9-1 all-time advantage, having won four of five prior to a GB&I win last year.

