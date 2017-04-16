Golf Central Blog

Watch: Donald's spectacular birdie from bunker

Golf Channel Digital
April 16, 2017, 3:57 pm

Former world No. 1 Luke Donald got off to a rocky start Sunday with an early double bogey at the par-5 second, putting a serious dent in his quest to finally secure the plaid jacket.

But Donald got himself back in the mix with this long bunker hole-out from 25 yards at the par-4 11th.

The birdie-3 moved Donald to 10 under par for the week, two back of the lead held by Ollie Schienderjans and Kevin Kisner.

Luke Donald, 2017 RBC Heritage

