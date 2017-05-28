Watch: Grace leaves ball in hazard at BMW PGA

A week that began with a questioned drop for Branden Grace ended with a questionable decision not to take a drop from a hazard.

Grace was 9 under and two shots off the lead when he hit his drive into a creek on the par-4 12th hole. He attempted to extricate the ball from the shallow water, but instead watched as the ball ricocheted and remained in the hazard:

After finally taking a drop, he made a double bogey that dropped him four shots behind Alex Noren and effectively ended his chances to win the European Tour's flagship event.

Grace garnered headlines earlier in the week when he received a free drop from a plugged lie in a greenside bunker, a ruling that drew raised eyebrows from Paul McGinley and Danny Willett among others.

Grace started the final round at Wentworth two shots behind Andrew Dodt, but after he added a bogey on No. 15, the South African dropped five shots behind Noren's clubhouse mark.