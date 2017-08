The lead-in to Thursday’s opening round in a major is filled with analysis and interviews and players practicing.

Normally, the latter doesn’t leave a viewer in awe. But when it’s Rory McIlroy and Trackman is involved, it does.

McIlroy was consistently carrying his 3-wood over 300 yards on Wednesday at the Quail Hollow range. That was fun. But then he pulled driver and started bashing balls into the trees, just a casual 365-yard carry.