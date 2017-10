Kevin Na got off to a good start at the CIMB Classic, turning in 4-under 32. He was part of a logjam at 5 under, when this happened at the par-4 16th:

This a moment ago ...



We have a new leader.



KEVIN NA.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/LfTSvpU4PM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 12, 2017

That was part of a birdie-birdie-eagle run that gave Na the outright lead, at 7 under. He finished with a bogey at the par-5 18th to shoot 6-under 66.

Na tied for second at this event in 2014 and tied for third in 2015.