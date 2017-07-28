Golf Central Blog

Watch: Semi-shoeless Tringale plays from water

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 28, 2017, 5:45 pm

During the second round of the RBC Canadian Open, Cameron Tringale treated the crowd to a pretty decent Bill Haas impersonation.

Tringale's tee shot on the 156-yard par-3 seventh hole came up a bit short and found the water, but that didn't deter the 29-year-old as he took off a shoe and blasted a great recovery shot out of the hazard to about 9 feet from the hole.

Unfortunately for Tringale, he wasn't able to convert his par putt and settled for a costly bogey - considering he's projected to miss the cut by a single stroke.

