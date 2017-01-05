Golf Central Blog

Whan named World Golf Foundation chairman

January 5, 2017, 5:13 pm

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan has been named chairman of the World Golf Foundation for 2017, replacing outgoing PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem.

Whan, 51, took over as LPGA commissioner in 2010 and has overseen a period of significant growth, as the 2017 LPGA schedule includes 35 events with more than $67 million in prize money.

"It is an honor to serve the World Golf Foundation and I look forward to to continued collaboration among golf's leading organizations," Whan said in a release. "We made impressive strides as an industry in 2016 by bringing golf back to the Olympics; our momentum is strong heading into 2017."

The World Golf Foundation is a non-profit organization that "unites the industry in support of initiatives that enhance the growth of and provide access to the game of golf worldwide."

Other board members joining Whan this year include PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua, USGA executive director Mike Davis, new PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, Masters executive director Will Jones, European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley and R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

Mike Whan

