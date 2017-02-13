Golf Central Blog

Wie abandons table-top putting for claw grip

By

Randall Mell
February 13, 2017, 4:38 pm

RSS

Goodbye, table-top. Hello, claw.

Michelle Wie has abandoned her unorthodox table-top putting stance - where she bends low over her putts, perpendicular to the ground - and is preparing to use a new claw putting grip when she tees it up at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open this week, according her coach, David Leadbetter.

“She looks really good with the new putting style,” Leadbetter said.

The new grip is similar to the claw-style grip Sergio Garcia uses.

“It may take a while for her to get comfortable with it, but she’s excited about it,” Leadbetter said. “I told her the table-top was well past its sell-by date.”

Wie went to work on the new grip after enduring a frustrating start to 2017 on the greens. She hit 34 of 36 greens in regulation in the season opener at the Pure Silk Bahamas Classic three weeks ago but made just three birdies and missed the cut.

Last year, Wie experimented with a Jack Nicklaus-style putting crouch through parts of the season, but she still relied heavily on the table-top. She finished 120th in putts per greens in regulation last year. She used the table-top style in the season opener in the Bahamas, taking 63 putts in two rounds.

Wie finished 105th on the LPGA money list last year, outside the top 100 who secure full privileges. She’s competing out of Category 3 of the LPGA money list this year, a category that includes tour members who won a major championship over the last five years. Wie won the U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst in 2014.

The claw grip isn’t the only new facet of Wie’s game this year. Wie signed an equipment deal with Callaway before going to the Bahamas. She had played Nike equipment her entire professional career but went searching for a new deal after Nike announced last year it was getting out of equipment business. She is still wearing Nike apparel.

Wie’s now playing a Great Big Bertha Epic driver and 3-wood, a pair of Big Bertha Alpha hybrids, Apex Pro 16 irons and a custom Odyssey 2-Ball Fang putter.

Article Tags: 

Michelle Wie, David Leadbetter

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Reliving Tiger's PGA Tour debut at Riviera
Monday Scramble: Back's more like it
Randall's Rant: How today's stars dominate Tiger
Spieth rising from 'valley' after Pebble win
Spieth: Comparison to Woods 'really is an honor'

Trending

Daly WDs from Allianz after throwing putter in lake
Spieth gets revenge, win over buddy Kraft at AT&T
Randall's Rant: How today's stars dominate Tiger
How will Tiger know when it's over?
Best of: Celebs at 2017 Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Top Photos of the Week: February 12, 2017
After Further Review: Doubts growing around Tiger
Watch: Murray wants no part of TV interview
Heckler misses Larry the Cable Guy's putt, gets tossed
Pace slows to nearly 6-hour crawl on Saturday at AT&T
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.