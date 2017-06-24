Wie continuing Solheim Cup push in Arkansas

Michelle Wie moved into position at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Saturday to amass more Solheim Cup points and strengthen her bid to make the American team.

With another 3-under-par 68, Wie was inside the top 10 when she signed her scorecard among the morning wave, but she was 10 shots behind So Yeon Ryu, who pulled away from the field with a tournament-record 61 at Pinnacle Country Club.

Wie moved to eighth on the U.S. Solheim Cup points list last week with a tie for second at the Meijer Classic. That’s notable because the top eight in points at the conclusion of the Ricoh Women’s British Open (Aug. 3-6) will qualify for the U.S. team.

“I love playing this tournament,” Wie said. “I have a lot of great memories here. I've played great in the past, and I’m trying to gain some confidence before going [to the KPMG Women’s PGA next week].”

Wie has finished fourth or better in three of her last four starts, making her among the favorites going to the second women’s major championship of the year at Olympia Fields in suburban Chicago. There will be double Solheim qualifying points up for grabs next week with just six events left before the teams are named.