Golf Central Blog

Wie looking to make Solheim push at Ochoa

By

Randall Mell
May 4, 2017, 5:43 pm

RSS

Michelle Wie appears to have some good mojo working for her this week.

Wie is looking to pick up some major Solheim Cup points in her quest to make the American team, and she’s doing it in a revamped event that means a lot to her.

Wie, who claimed the Lorena Ochoa Invitational as her first LPGA title eight years ago, opened the Citibanamex Lorena Ochoa Match Play on Thursday with 6-and-5 rout of Lizette Salas, a former Solheim Cup teammate.

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“I love match play, it reminds me of Solheim,” Wie said.

Wie is looking to make her fifth straight Solheim Cup team. She’s 12th on the American points list and needs to be among the top eight at the conclusion of the Ricoh Women’s British Open in August to automatically qualify for the team. She could also qualify for the team by being among the two highest ranked Americans who aren’t already qualified on points.

Players who win at least one match this week are guaranteed to earn Solheim Cup points.

Wie will meet LPGA rookie Laura Gonzalez Escallon in Friday’s second round of the Ochoa event. Escallon upset In Gee Chun, 2 and 1, in the opening round.

Article Tags: 

Michelle Wie, 2017 Solheim Cup, 2017 Citibanamex Lorena Ochoa Match Play, Lizette Salas, In Gee Chun, Laura Gonzalez Escallon

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Christmas comes early for Gay and Poulter
D. Johnson returns from injury with 2-under 70
Jutanugarn sisters to face off at Lorena Ochoa
Molinari takes early lead at Wells Fargo
Social Snapshots: May 2017

Trending

Poulter mocked for asking how you mark practice balls
Clemson coach Swinney falls for exploding ball trick
Social Snapshots: May 2017
Feherty: Lopez on creepy moment with fan
Many players in favor of banning green-reading books
Zurich champ Smith's GF swings in heels, title belt
Kerr tweets apology for playoff slow play
Three-point drill to control the bottom of the swing arc
No Quail? No problem: Eagle Point is 'flawless'
DJ: Watching Masters tough; texts Sergio
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.