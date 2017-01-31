Golf Central Blog

Woods endures LAX protest, flies commercial to Dubai

By

Will Gray
January 31, 2017, 8:09 am

Tiger Woods has arrived for this week's Omega Dubai Desert Classic, but not without being delayed by an airport protest over a recent executive order from President Donald Trump.

Woods stayed in San Diego last week after missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, then flew to Dubai via Los Angeles International Airport. But when he arrived at the Tom Bradley International Terminal on Sunday, Woods found himself in the middle of a widespread protest over Trump's recent order that banned travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

According to an ESPN report, Woods took a private jet from San Diego to L.A. but was planning to board what he estimated to be his first commercial flight in 10 years from L.A. to Dubai.

Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Articles, photos and videos

"We were on the other side of the terminal. You could see it," Woods said. "But we just couldn't get there."

Woods reportedly arrived only 30 minutes before the flight was scheduled to depart, but he was able to board and landed in Dubai at approximately 3 a.m. local time. He'll play a pro-am round Wednesday and will play the first two rounds alongside Masters champ Danny Willett and Matthew Fitzpatrick, hitting his opening tee shot at 11:15 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Tiger Woods, 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic

