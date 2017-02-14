Golf Central Blog

Woods (back spasms) cancels press conference

By

Rex Hoggard
February 14, 2017, 11:40 pm

LOS ANGELES – Two weeks ago, Tiger Woods withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic after just a single round citing back spasms. Now those same back spasms have prompted the 14-time major champion to skip a previously scheduled press conference on Wednesday at the Genesis Open.

Last Friday, Woods withdrew from this week’s stop at Riviera Country Club and next week’s Honda Classic. “My doctors have advised me not to play the next two weeks, to continue my treatment and to let my back calm down,” he said in a statement.

Woods was scheduled to speak with the media on Tuesday in Los Angeles at the Genesis Open, but the press conference was moved to Wednesday. Late Tuesday, officials announced he wouldn’t be meeting with the media at all.

“After receiving daily treatment the last several days on his on-going back spasms, Tiger Woods has again been advised by doctors to limit all activities and will not hold a press conference Wednesday,” officials announced in a statement.

It’s not known if Woods, who is the Genesis Open host, will be in Los Angeles for this week’s event, which benefits his foundation.

Tiger Woods

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

@RexHoggardGC

