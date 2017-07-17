Woods drops outside OWGR top 1000 for first time

It was a mathematical inevitability given his lack of recent play, but Tiger Woods fell out of the top 1000 in the Official World Golf Rankings for the first time in his career Monday.

Woods was ranked No. 730 in the world when he earned his first points as an amateur in 1994, and he was ranked No. 434 when he made his pro debut in 1996. He has kept his ranking inside the top 1000 ever since, including 683 weeks ranked as world No. 1.

But Woods has played just seven events in the current two-year ranking period, and has accrued points in only three of those starts. He has not played since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February, and has since undergone back fusion surgery and sought treatment for his use of pain medication. Woods dropped 18 spots this week to No. 1005.

Bryson DeChambeau's victory at the John Deere Classic vaulted him 63 spots to No. 81 in the latest rankings, while Rafael Cabrera-Bello jumped 14 spots to No. 17 in the world after his playoff victory at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open.

Dustin Johnson remains world No. 1 for another week, followed by Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Jason Day. The only change among the top 10 came at No. 7, where Jon Rahm edged past Henrik Stenson. The Swede now sits at No. 8, followed by Alex Noren and Rickie Fowler.