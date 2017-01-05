Golf Central Blog

Woods: Hero was 'positive step,' ready 'to win' in 2017

By

Will Gray
January 5, 2017, 10:49 am

RSS

With his early-season schedule now coming into focus, Tiger Woods is ready to get back in the winner's circle.

Penning a blog post on his website, Woods reiterated that his goal for the new year remains to lift a trophy for the first time since 2013.

"I am working hard to sharpen my game for 2017, and my goal is simple: to win," Woods wrote. "Winning takes care of itself."

Woods missed nearly 16 months while recovering from back surgery before returning last month at the Hero World Challenge, where he finished 15th out of 17 players. He committed this week to three events in the coming weeks, and he will play a four-event slate across five weeks that includes stops in San Diego, Dubai, Los Angeles and Florida.

Woods showed intermittent signs of form in the Bahamas, and he termed his result in the Bahamas a "positive step."

"I just need to keep building off that and eliminate the simple mistakes I made," Woods wrote. "Being away from the game that long, I made some really dumb errors that I don't normally make, and it cost me."

Woods signed an endorsement contract last month to play Bridgestone balls, but he maintains flexibility with the rest of his equipment following Nike's exit from the hard-goods space. He confirmed that he'll stick with his old NIke equipment for now outside of a Scotty Cameron putter, but added that he's "still testing clubs and trying to find the best ball-wood combo."

But after months of delays and an abrupt withdrawal from the Safeway Open in October, the 14-time champ appears eager to get back inside the ropes on a regular basis.

"I know many people doubted whether I would play competitive golf again, and to be honest, even I wasn't sure," Woods wrote. "My love for the game never left. It's just that the body would not allow me to play. Now my body is allowing me to do it again."

Article Tags: 

Tiger Woods

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
SBS Tournament of Champions
Tiger to put body to test with ambitious schedule
Tiger adds Dubai, plans 4 events in 5 weeks
Spieth puts Augusta disaster behind him
17 to watch in 2017: Tiger, Trump round out top 5

Trending

'Golden Child' Spieth gets pranked in Hawaii
South African pro dies after hostage situation
Tiger adds Dubai, plans 4 events in 5 weeks
Adams: Rory mixing and matching his equipment
Woods becomes lead designer on Jackson Park and Shore Resort
Day thought of quitting game over thumb injury
Woods welcomes Day to the 'Nike Golf Club'
Trump boots biographer from Palm Beach course
PXG signs Ko, Lang, Christina Kim, O'Toole
Best of: Blair O'Neal through the years
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.