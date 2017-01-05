Woods: Hero was 'positive step,' ready 'to win' in 2017

With his early-season schedule now coming into focus, Tiger Woods is ready to get back in the winner's circle.

Penning a blog post on his website, Woods reiterated that his goal for the new year remains to lift a trophy for the first time since 2013.

"I am working hard to sharpen my game for 2017, and my goal is simple: to win," Woods wrote. "Winning takes care of itself."

Woods missed nearly 16 months while recovering from back surgery before returning last month at the Hero World Challenge, where he finished 15th out of 17 players. He committed this week to three events in the coming weeks, and he will play a four-event slate across five weeks that includes stops in San Diego, Dubai, Los Angeles and Florida.

Woods showed intermittent signs of form in the Bahamas, and he termed his result in the Bahamas a "positive step."

"I just need to keep building off that and eliminate the simple mistakes I made," Woods wrote. "Being away from the game that long, I made some really dumb errors that I don't normally make, and it cost me."

Woods signed an endorsement contract last month to play Bridgestone balls, but he maintains flexibility with the rest of his equipment following Nike's exit from the hard-goods space. He confirmed that he'll stick with his old NIke equipment for now outside of a Scotty Cameron putter, but added that he's "still testing clubs and trying to find the best ball-wood combo."

But after months of delays and an abrupt withdrawal from the Safeway Open in October, the 14-time champ appears eager to get back inside the ropes on a regular basis.

"I know many people doubted whether I would play competitive golf again, and to be honest, even I wasn't sure," Woods wrote. "My love for the game never left. It's just that the body would not allow me to play. Now my body is allowing me to do it again."