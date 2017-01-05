Golf Central Blog

Woods most popular Masters bet in Vegas

Will Gray
January 5, 2017, 12:22 pm

Tiger Woods has only played 72 competitive holes in the last 16 months, but it's still enough for the betting public to pounce on his odds to win the Masters.

Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman listed Woods at 60/1 when odds were first published in August, but he has seen a steady stream of wagers ever since. As a result, Woods is now listed at 20/1 to win a fifth green jacket - behind only five other players and ahead of major champions like Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson.

Westgate has written more tickets on Woods than any other player, and the book's exposure should he win is already more than double that of any other player.

"There's no more polarizing individual from an odds standpoint than him," Sherman said. "Tiger can go out there and play a few holes and cause a major shift in the odds. And no matter what the odds are, there are people that want to bet him."

Woods outlined his early-season schedule this week, setting an itinerary that includes four events in a five-week stretch. But Sherman noted that most of the bets he's received came during the Hero World Challenge, when Woods fired a second-round 65 and briefly led before finishing 15th out of the 17-player field.

"A lot of where we stand now came over that week," he said. "It's just been trickling in since then."

Sherman added that the biggest single bet they've received, a $1,000 wager at 50-1 odds, came "about two weeks" before Woods played in the Bahamas. He believes that Woods' odds could even go lower still, especially with a strong performance during his next run of starts that begins later this month.

"It really all depends on what he shows on the course," Sherman said. "If he goes out there and gets some top-20s, he'll go down because people will want ot support him some more. But if he misses a cut or two, expect the odds to drift out a bit."

Article Tags: 

Tiger Woods, 2017 Masters

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

@WillGrayGC

Presented by Penske
