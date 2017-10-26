Wools-Cobb up four at Asia-Pacific Amateur

Australia's Shae Wools-Cobb took the first-round lead at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship with an 8-under 63 Thursday at Royal Wellington Golf Club in New Zealand.

The 21-year-old leads by four shots over a group which includes Japan's Sean Maruyama, son of three-time PGA Tour winner Shigeki Maruyama, and Australia's Min Woo Lee, the 2016 U.S. Junior Amateur champion and brother of three-time LPGA winner Minjee Lee.

Wools-Cobb made four birdies and an eagle on his first nine to make the turn in 29. His 63 tied the second-lowest score in the event's history.

“I had so much fun out there and it was pretty stress-free. I really enjoyed my day and hopefully I can do much the same in the last three rounds,” he said.

The winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur will earn invites to both the 2018 Masters and the 2018 Open Championship.

Notable past champions include Hideki Matsuyama (twice), Guan Tianlang, and last year's winner Curtis Luck.