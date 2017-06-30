Yang wakes up, makes birdie, takes KPMG lead

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – Amy Yang made the early wakeup call worth it Friday morning in her return to finish the suspended first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Yang reached the 18th green in two and then two-putted from 50 feet for birdie to end the completed round with sole possession of the lead at Olympia Fields Country Club.

When rain suspended play for the day on Thursday, Yang was in the 18th fairway. She was among 30 players who had to return Friday morning. She closed out a 6-under-par 65, good for a one-shot lead on Chella Choi, a two-shot lead on Brittany Altomare and a three-shot lead on a pack of seven players that included defending champion Brooke Henderson and Michelle Wie.

A three-time LPGA winner, Yang has a history of contending in major championships, though she’s seeking to win her first. Yang has finished fifth or better in nine majors, with two runner-up finishes at the U.S. Women’s Open. She won the Honda LPGA Thailand in February and is coming off a tie for second last week at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

“I feel good about how I played yesterday and finishing with a birdie today,” Yang said. “I’ve been a little shaky lately, and I needed a tournament to show I could do it. Last week gave me a lot of confidence.”

Yang is No. 9 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings.