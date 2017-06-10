You Oughta Know: First-time advantage?

Third-round FedEx St. Jude co-leader Rafa Cabrera Bello is making his first start in Memphis, and history might just be on his side. Three of the last five Memphis winners won in their tournament debut: Daniel Berger (2016), Harris English (2013) and Dustin Johnson (2012).

Here are some other facts You Oughta Know on the eve of the final round:

* Cabrera Bello could become the 11th player to make the FedEx St. Jude Classic his maiden PGA Tour victory, including four of the last six. he would join Don Whitt (1959), Bob Lunn (1968), Larry Mize (1983), Mike Hulbert (1986), Jodi Mudd (1988), Dicky Pride (1994), Harrison Frazar (2011), Harris English (2013), Fabian Gomez (2015) and Daniel Berger (2017).

* Cabrera Bello is a native of Spain. In the 60-year history of the event, only five international players have won the FedEx St. Jude Classic: Gary Player (1974), Nick Price (1993, 1998), Greg Norman (1997), Lee Westwood (2010) and Fabian Gomez (Argentina).

* With a win this week, Cabrera Bello would be the third Spaniard to win on the PGA Tour this season, joining Jon Rahm (Farmers Insurance Open) and Sergio Garcia (Masters).

* Cabrera Bello represented Spain when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. He finished T5 in the 60-man field. On Friday, the IOC announced that golf would be one of the sports included in the 2024 Olympics. Initially, golf had only be guaranteed a spot in the Olympics in 2016, and in 2020 in Tokyo.

* Co-leader Stewart Cink is making his ninth start in the FedEx St. Jude Classic. His best finish is a T-5 in 2004.

* Last year’s FedEx St. Jude Classic marked Cink’s second start back after taking time off to be with his wife Lisa, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in spring of 2016. A year later, Lisa still receives treatment, but is now in what doctors deem “sustained remission.”

* The last time co-leader Ben Crane held a 54-hole lead was when he went on to win the 2014 FedEx St. Jude Classic wire-to-wire.

* Crane is the last player to win without recording a birdie in the final round, which he did in winning the 2014 FedEx St. Jude Classic.