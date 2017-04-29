You Oughta Know: No bogey men here

Why are Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith leading the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (by 4 shots)? Well, it might be because they're the only team in the field that hasn't made a bogey all week. In fact, Every other team has made at least three bogeys through 54 holes.

That's just one of the things You Oughta Know going into the final round in Avondale, La. Here are some others:

• If Blixt and Smith win, Smith, 23 (though he looks MUCH younger), would become only the second Australian in the last 30 years to win on the PGA Tour at age 23 or younger. Jason Day was 22 when he won 2010 AT&T Byron Nelson.

• Smith's best PGA Tour finish to date is a T-4 at the 2015 U.S. Open. Last week he finished T-6 in the Valero Texas Open.

• Although Blixt has two PGA Tour wins, he has zero top-10 finishes in 14 PGA Tour starts this season.

• Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney are 15 under through 54 holes; they're 12 under on the par-5s this week.

• Watney won this tournament in 2007 when it was a conventional, individual stroke-play event.

• Brian Stuard: won this tournament last year (his first PGA Tour win)

• Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer failed to take advantage of the par-5s on Saturday, playing them in only 1 under par.

• Palmer is seeking his first PGA Tour win since the 2010 Sony Open in Hawaii.

• Brothers Brooks and Chase Koepka would rather forget about their finish - they played the last four holes in 4 over par, including a double bogey at No. 18.

• Chase Koepka is making his first career PGA Tour start this week.