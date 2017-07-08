Golf Central Blog

You Oughta Know: Love could be oldest winner

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 8, 2017, 7:30 pm

RSS

Davis Love III is trying to become the oldest player to win on the PGA Tour, supplanting Sam Snead. That's just one of the things You Oughta Know as we head into the final round of The Greenbrier Classic.

• Love, who is four shots off the lead after shooting a 68 on Saturday, will be 53 years, 2 months and 26 days old on Sunday. Snead was 52 years, 10 months and 8 days old when he won the 1965 Greater Greensboro Open. It was his eighth win in the event now known as the Wyndham Championship.

• Love is already on the PGA Tour's list of oldest winners, standing third for his triumph in the 2015 Wyndham Championship when he was 51 years, 4 months and 10 days old. Art Wall Jr.is second, having won the 1975 Greater Milwaukee Open at the age of 51 years, 7 months and 10 days.

• A Love win would also give him the record for most years between first and last Tour wins - 30 years, 2 months and 20 days since his first win at the 1987 RBC Heritage. The current record-holder is Raymond Floyd (28 years, 11 months, 20 days), followed by Snead (28 years, 6 months, 28 days), Love (28 years, 4 months, 4 days) and Tom Watson (23 years, 11 months, 24 days).

• Love would be an unlikely winner. This is only his eighth start of the season and he missed the cut in each of his last four starts.

• Love's best finish in six previous starts at The Greenbrier is a T-9 in 2013.

• Sebastian Munoz, who holds a two-shot lead, is seeking to become the first wire-to-wire winner of The Greenbrier Classic. Each of the previous six winners of the event never held the lead after any round until doing so at the conclusion of 72 holes.

• Munoz, a PGA Tour rookie, has has a best finish this season of T-27 at the Valero Texas Open.

• Munoz’s opening-round 61 at The Old White TPC was the lowest first round in tournament history. The previous low was an 8-under 62 (Johnson Wagner, 2013; Tommy Gainey, 2013; Scott Langley, 2015)..

• Munoz is attempting to join Camilo Villegas as the only PGA Tour winners from Colombia.

• The Greenbrier Classic has never had a first-, second- or third-round leader go on to win. Of course, the tournament, begun in 2010, has been played only six previous times.

Article Tags: 

You Oughta Know, 2017 The Greenbrier Classic, Davis Love III, Sebastian Munoz

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Jon Rahm
Rahm co-leads Irish Open through 54 holes
Munoz leads Streb by two at The Greenbrier
You Oughta Know: Love could be oldest winner
Langer, McCarron, USGA respond to Chamblee criticism
Louise Solheim, widow of Ping founder, dies at 99

Trending

Volunteer dies as result of accident at TPC Deere Run
Mackay on TV gig: 'I was ready for new challenge'
Bones 'absolutely overjoyed' for second act of career
'Frustrated' McIlroy misses Irish Open cut
Social Snapshots: July 2017
Mickelson chosen to design Trump course in Bali
Garcia with fiancée, green jacket at Wimbledon
Pro hits fan, signs glove, then takes glove back
Equipment tampering issues raised at French Open
Spieth hanging with famous friends in Cabo
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.