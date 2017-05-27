Golf Central Blog

You Oughta Know: Simpson seeking to bat .500

By

Golf Channel Digital
May 27, 2017, 9:51 pm

RSS

Webb Simpson has led or co-led after the third round five previous times in his PGA Tour career, winning twice. He won the 2011 Wyndham Championship and the 2013 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. He finished T-2 in the 2011 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, fourth in the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship and T-7 in the 2012 Greenbrier Classic.

Here are some other things You Oughta Know going into the final round of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational:

• Simpson has played the Horrible Horseshoe (Nos. 3-5 and traditionally Colonial’s toughest stretch) at 1 under this week, with eight pars and one birdie.

• Simpson is making his fourth start at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational. He missed the cut in his first two appearances (2009 and 2010) before finishing T-3 in 2016.

• In the previous 69 playings of this tournament at Colonial, the third-round leader/co-leader has gone on to win 35 times, with Jordan Spieth performing the feat last (2016). Spieth snapped a streak of seven consecutive champions who came from behind to win: Steve Stricker (2009), Zach Johnson (2010), David Toms (2011), Zach Johnson (2012), Boo Weekley (2013), Adam Scott (2014) and Chris Kirk (2015).

• The third-round leader/co-leader has won 10 of 27 stroke-play events on the PGA Tour this season, most recently Kevin Chappell at the Valero Texas Open.

Paul Casey T-2, two shots back) has a final-round scoring average at Colonial CC of 67.00. In six attempts, he has never carded a round over par on the weekend in Fort Worth.

• Danny Lee (T-2)  birdied No. 18 on Saturday for the second consecutive day.

Article Tags: 

2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational, Webb Simpson, Paul Casey, Danny Lee

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Colonial cast worthy of a Jenkins tale
Spieth's caddie can't finish round because of heat
Welcome to summer: Heat index reaches 108
Simpson leads Casey, Lee by two at Colonial
#MovingDay: Long-winless Cink (66) moves into Colonial mix

Trending

Spieth's caddie can't finish round because of heat
Tour appeals ruling in Singh lawsuit
Social Snapshots: May 2017
Tiger: 'I want to play professional golf again'
Grace contending at BMW PGA after 'ridiculous' drop
Watch: Former president Obama plays Old Course
GMac (66) chose D&D over Wentworth for right reasons
Woods: Fusion surgery brought 'instant nerve relief'
Former No. 1 Miyazato, 31, to announce retirement
Good news, bad news for Spieth on Day 1
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.