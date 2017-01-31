You Oughta Know: Spieth returns to WMPO

Plenty of big names are in the desert this week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Here's what You Oughta Know heading into one of the loudest weeks on Tour.

Jordan Spieth

• Second career start in this event (T-7 in 2015)

• Finished sixth or better in each of last four worldwide starts

• Has nine straight top-25s worldwide since The Open

Starts: 9

Wins: 1

Top 10s: 6

Top 25s: 9

Scoring average: 68.8

• Has eight PGA Tour wins, all since the beginning of 2013. Only Jason Day has more victories during that span:

Jason Day: 9

Jordan Spieth: 8

Rory McIlroy: 7

Dustin Johnson: 6

Jimmy Walker: 6

Phil Mickelson

• Has 50 career rounds in the 60s at TPC Scottsdale, three shy of Mark Calcavecchia for most all-time:

Mark Calcavecchia: 53

Phil Mickelson: 50

Lee Janzen: 41

Kenny Perry: 39

Vijay Singh: 39

• One of four players in this tournament’s history to win it three times - Arnold Palmer, Gene Littler, Calcavecchia

• Has recorded six runner-up finishes around the world since his last victory, the 2013 Open

Hideki Matsuyama

• Defending champion has had an amazing run in three starts at this event:

2014: T-4 (14 under)

2015: T-2 (14 under)v 2016: Win (14 under)

Jon Rahm

• Needed only 17 PGA Tour starts, as an amateur and professional combined, to win his first event. A look at how that number compares to some other luminaries:

Jon Rahm: 17

Jordan Spieth: 24

Justin Thomas: 43

Rickie Fowler: 72

Tiger Woods: 16

Phil Mickelson: 6

(Rory McIlroy won in 46th European Tour start)

• Excluding the inaugural edition, the only players to win their debut in the Farmers Insurance Open are Jon Rahm and Arnold Palmer

• First player to get his first PGA Tour win in the Farmers Insurance Open since 1991

Bubba Watson

• Since making his debut in this event in 2007, no player has a better scoring average than Watson with at least 20 rounds played:

Bubba Watson: 68.3

Brendan Steele: 68.5

Harris English: 68.9

Brandt Snedeker: 68.9