Golf Central Blog

You Oughta Know: WMPO tough on 54-hole leaders

By

Golf Channel Digital
February 4, 2017, 8:23 pm

RSS

Byeong Hun An leads the Waste Management Phoenix Open after 54 holes, but he’s he'll have to fend off a host of challengers to claim his first PGA Tour victory. Here’s what You Oughta Know for Sunday at TPC Scottsdale.

• Recent history is not on An’s side, as six of last seven winners at this event trailed entering final round.

• The last two winners of this event were three shots back entering Sunday. Luckily for An, no one is three back, although the defending champio, Hideki Matsuyama, is four behind.

• An would be in good company if he does get the victory tomorrow. The only 54-hole leader to win since 2010 was Phil Mickelson in 2013.

• An is making his Waste Management Phoenix Open debut this week. He would be the fourth to win in his debut at TPC Scottsdale.

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Social, scores and news

• Matsuyama has trailed entering the final round in two of three PGA Tour wins.

• John Peterson’s 8-under 63 was the lowest career score of his PGA Tour career. He’s two shots back.

• Graham DeLaet has 11 career top-5 finishes on Tour and three runners-up. He’s four off the lead.

• Mickelson now has 11 rounds of 65 or better in his career at TPC Scottsdale. He's tied with Mark Calcavecchia for most all-time.

• No player has ever gone back-to-back at TPC Scottsdale. The last player to win this tournament in back-to-back years was Johnny Miller in 1974-75, when the event was held at Phoenix CC.

• If Jon Rahm wins tomorrow, he would be the youngest to win in consecutive weeks on the PGA Tour dating back to 1960. The only other player to win in back-to-back weeks at age 22 or younger in that span was Jack Nicklaus in 1962.

Information courtesy the Golf Channel Editorial Research Unit

Article Tags: 

2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Byeong Hun An, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson, You Oughta Know

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Sweet 16: Where the party never ends
More 'relaxed' An sits 18 holes from first Tour win
Phil, 6 back, just fine flying under the radar
Harmon: Woods unlikely to return to former glory
Roundtable: Debating Tiger's future after WD

Trending

Tiger's words need to match his actions
Spieth one-upped by caddie, Greller, at 16
Chamblee: Woods 'looks like an old man'
Woods (back spasm) withdraws from Dubai
Tiger withdraws from Dubai citing back spasms
Tiger struggles to 77, but 'fighting my ass off'
Tiger's agent: Back spasms came out of nowhere
One and done: Is this the new normal for Tiger?
Report: Bowditch arrested on extreme DUI charge
Rested Kuchar leads WMPO, gets heckled by Bubba
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.