You Oughta Know: WMPO tough on 54-hole leaders

Byeong Hun An leads the Waste Management Phoenix Open after 54 holes, but he’s he'll have to fend off a host of challengers to claim his first PGA Tour victory. Here’s what You Oughta Know for Sunday at TPC Scottsdale.

• Recent history is not on An’s side, as six of last seven winners at this event trailed entering final round.

• The last two winners of this event were three shots back entering Sunday. Luckily for An, no one is three back, although the defending champio, Hideki Matsuyama, is four behind.

• An would be in good company if he does get the victory tomorrow. The only 54-hole leader to win since 2010 was Phil Mickelson in 2013.

• An is making his Waste Management Phoenix Open debut this week. He would be the fourth to win in his debut at TPC Scottsdale.

• Matsuyama has trailed entering the final round in two of three PGA Tour wins.

• John Peterson’s 8-under 63 was the lowest career score of his PGA Tour career. He’s two shots back.

• Graham DeLaet has 11 career top-5 finishes on Tour and three runners-up. He’s four off the lead.

• Mickelson now has 11 rounds of 65 or better in his career at TPC Scottsdale. He's tied with Mark Calcavecchia for most all-time.

• No player has ever gone back-to-back at TPC Scottsdale. The last player to win this tournament in back-to-back years was Johnny Miller in 1974-75, when the event was held at Phoenix CC.

• If Jon Rahm wins tomorrow, he would be the youngest to win in consecutive weeks on the PGA Tour dating back to 1960. The only other player to win in back-to-back weeks at age 22 or younger in that span was Jack Nicklaus in 1962.

Information courtesy the Golf Channel Editorial Research Unit