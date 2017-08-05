Golf Central Blog

You Oughta Know: ZJ in rare position

By

Will Gray
August 5, 2017, 7:42 pm

RSS

Zach Johnson and Thomas Pieters share the lead at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, but with one round to go the tournament remains very much up for grabs. Here’s what You Oughta Know heading into the finale at Firestone:

• Johnson grabbed a share of the lead thanks to a third-round 65, and he’s in search of his first career WGC title in his 41st start. His last win remains The Open in 2015.

• This is Johnson’s first share of a 54-hole lead since 2009. He has converted three of his previous five opportunities into wins, but each of his last six victories have been come-from-behind.

• Johnson has only three top-10 finishes this season, his best result being a T-5 finish last month at the John Deere Classic.

• Johnson is making his 14th straight start at Firestone. Only Phil Mickelson (19) has a longer such active streak.

• Pieters has won three times on the European Tour, but he’s looking to follow in the footsteps of Shane Lowry (2015) by making Firestone the site of his first career PGA Tour win.

• Pieters is making just his 16th career start on Tour, already with three top-five finishes including a T-2 finish this year at Riviera and a T-4 finish at the Masters.

• With a win, Pieters would become the seventh international champion of this event and the first Belgian to ever win on Tour.

• Scott Hend sits alone in third place, one shot back. The 43-year-old Aussie is making his first start in the U.S. since last year’s PGA Championship and looking for his first career win on Tour.

• Hend’s best prior finish on Tour came at the now-defunct BellSouth Classic, where he finished third in 2004 behind Johnson.

Hideki Matsuyama trails by two and could join Dustin Johnson as a winner of multiple WGC events this season. He has never finished better than T-12 in four prior starts at Firestone.

Rory McIlroy trails by three shots, the same position he faced in 2014 when he shot a final-round 66 to race past Sergio Garcia and win by two shots.

• Over the last 14 Tour events, 17 different players have held at least a share of the 54-hole lead. Only Jordan Spieth has been able to convert that position into a win, having done so twice.

Article Tags: 

2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Zach Johnson, Thomas Pieters

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
What's a WGC worth? These guys would all take one
Z. Johnson, Pieters tied at WGC-Bridgestone
Day, Spieth struggle while others go low in Rd. 3
Finally over her infamous miss, Kim taking flight
Yin plays her way into Solheim consideration

Trending

Spieth pulls off another stunning shot
Curry fires back at PGA Tour pro after Web debut
Wie's secret weapons? A 9-wood and an 11-wood
Social Snapshots: August 2017
Shirtless Tiger holds up a massive lobster
Rory: Splits with caddie, will remain friends
Bae sets return event following military duty
Watch: Highlights from Curry's Web.com debut
Bunker six-pack sends Jutanugarn packing
Curry's impressive Web.com start a win-win for game
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.