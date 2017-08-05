Golf Central Blog

Z. Johnson, Pieters tied at WGC-Bridgestone

By

Nick Menta
August 5, 2017, 6:00 pm

Thanks to a pair of birdies on the 18th hole, Zach Johnson and Thomas Pieters share the lead heading into the final round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Here’s where things stand through 54 holes at Firestone:

Leaderboard: Johnson (-9), Pieters (-9), Scott Hend (-8), Hideki Matsuyama (-7), Adam Hadwin (-6), Charley Hoffman (-6), Rory McIlroy (-6)

What it means: Johnson, the two-time major champion, is seeking his 13th PGA Tour title and his first since his 2015 Open triumph at St. Andrews. He has yet in his impressive career to win a World Golf Championship. Pieters is a three-time European Tour winner seeking his first victory on U.S. soil. The tall Belgian introduced himself to American audiences last fall in the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, where he went a European-best 4-1-0, teaming with McIlroy and taking down J.B. Holmes in singles. One back, Hend is a nine-time Asian Tour winner who is the field after winning that circuit’s Order of Merit title last year. Those three will be chased on Sunday by the No. 3 and 4 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, Matsuyama and McIlroy.

Round of the day: Hend’s 63 was Saturday’s lowest score by two shots. He made four bridies on each side with his only blemish coming in the form of a three-putt at the par-3 seventh.

Best of the rest: Johnson made four birdies, three pars and two bogeys for an opening-nine 33. He added four more birdies and a lone bogey on the back to briefly take the outright lead before Pieters matched him.

Biggest disappointment: Overnight leader Jimmy Walker plummeted down the leaderboard with a 4-over 74. Next week’s PGA defending champion got off to a horrific start carding two bogeys and two doubles for a front-nine 41. He recovered with 2-under second nine but will start Sunday six back.

Shots of the day: McIlroy showed off both his prodigious strength and his soft touch on back-to-back shots Saturday. He chipped in for birdie on No. 12 and followed it with this drive on 13 that nearly reached the spectators’ crosswalk.

Zach Johnson, Thomas Pieters, Scott Hend, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Jimmy Walker, 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@NickMentaGC

