Marr wraps 17-year Golf Channel career

After contributing to Golf Channel for the past 17 years, David Marr III's contract has not been extended. Golf Channel is changing its complement of announcers on PGA Tour Champions coverage.

"Dave has made countless contributions to Golf Channel, especially to our coverage of PGA Tour Champions. He has been a terrific partner to the different tours, as well as the PGA of America and USGA, and we want to thank him for all that he has done. We wish the best of luck to Dave in his future endeavors," said Molly Solomon, Golf Channel’s executive producer.

David Marr III joined Golf Channel in 2000, and primarily served as a tower announcer, interviewer and play-by-play host for the network’s PGA Tour Champions tournament coverage. Marr also hosted PGA Tour Champions Learning Center, a weekly, 30-minute series dedicated to game improvement and featuring a variety of PGA Tour Champions players.