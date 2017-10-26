2017 East Lake Cup TV Coverage

Coming off dramatic conclusions to the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships in late May and early June, the top collegiate golf teams will reconvene at the third annual East Lake Cup. Held at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club, home of the PGA Tour’s TOUR Championship, the East Lake Cup will feature four men’s and four women’s teams competing in a three-day match-play competition broadcast live on Golf Channel October 30 – November 1.

Vanderbilt, Illinois, Oregon and 2016 NCAA Men’s Champion Oklahoma are set to tee it up in the Men’s Division are. The Women’s Division will see Northwestern, Stanford, Southern California and 2016 NCAA Women’s Champion Arizona State.

East Lake Cup on Golf Channel

Monday, October 30 – Individual Championship: Live 3-6pm ET; Encore 8-11pm ET

Tuesday, October 31 – Match Play Semifinals: Live 3-6pm ET; Encore 8-11pm ET

Wednesday, November 1 – Match Play Championship: Live 3-6pm ET; Encore 7-10pm ET