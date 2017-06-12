Golf TV Insider

2017 U.S. Open TV Coverage

June 12, 2017

U.S. Open week begins today with Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open kicking off the 117th U.S. Open from Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin.    

Morning Drive will start each day of U.S. Open week with live reports from Erin Hills, while GolfChannel.com will feature a live blog with up-to-the-minute updates.

Watch live streaming of U.S. Open week coverage on Golf Channel via Streaming. Join in on the social media conversation by following Golf Channel on FacebookTwitter and Instagram, and using hashtag #USOpen

U.S. Open Week on Golf Channel Programming (all times ET):

Monday

7-9am: Morning Drive                                

1-4pm: Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7-9pm: Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

Tuesday

7-9am: Morning Drive

12-5pm: Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7-9pm: Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

Wednesday

7-9am: Morning Drive

12-5pm: Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7-9pm: Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

Thursday

6-8am: Morning Drive

8-9am: Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

9:30-11am: Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

9-11pm: Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

Friday

6-8am: Morning Drive

8-9am: Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

9:30-11am: Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

9-11pm: Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

Saturday

7-9am: Morning Drive

9-11am: Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

8-10pm: Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

Sunday

7-9am: Morning Drive

9-11am: Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

8:30-10:30pm: Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

 

