Phil misses first PGA cut since 'Toy Story' came out

Phil Mickelson isn't around for the weekend of a PGA Championship for the first time since 1995.
That's A LOT of consecutive PGA cuts made - 21 to be exact.
So as you sit back this weekend wishing to be entertained by some vintage Lefty magic, distract yourself with these facts and figures from the last time it was possible to be in this exact same situation.
Average household income: $34,076.00
Cost of first-class stamp: $0.32
Cost of regular gallon of gas: $1.15
Cost of a dozen eggs: $1.16
Cost of a gallon of milk: $2.96
Superbowl XXIX Champions: San Fransisco 49ers
World Series Champions: Atlanta Braves
NBA Champions: Houston Rockets
Stanley Cup Champions: New Jersey Devils
NCAA Football Champions: Nebraska
NCAA Basketball Champions: UCLA
Most Popular TV shows: E.R., Seinfeld, Friends
Billboard No. 1 songs: Creep – TLC, This Is How We Do It – Montell Jordan, Waterfalls – TLC, Kiss From A Rose – Seal, Gangsta’s Paradise – Coolio
Best Film Oscar Winner: Forrest Gump
Time Magazine’s Man of the Year: Newt Gingrich
Other notes from pop culture: Toy Story is released as first-ever full length computer animated feature film and becomes highest grossing film of the year; Ebay is founded; Grateful Dead announced they're breaking up the band; OJ Simpson is found innocent; the DVD was announced; the original PlayStation was released in Europe; the final "Calvin and Hobbes" strip was published.