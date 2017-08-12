Grill Room

Phil misses first PGA cut since 'Toy Story' came out

August 12, 2017

Phil Mickelson isn't around for the weekend of a PGA Championship for the first time since 1995.

That's A LOT of consecutive PGA cuts made - 21 to be exact.

So as you sit back this weekend wishing to be entertained by some vintage Lefty magic, distract yourself with these facts and figures from the last time it was possible to be in this exact same situation.

Average household income: $34,076.00

Cost of first-class stamp: $0.32 

Cost of regular gallon of gas: $1.15

Cost of a dozen eggs: $1.16

Cost of a gallon of milk: $2.96

Superbowl XXIX Champions: San Fransisco 49ers

World Series Champions: Atlanta Braves

NBA Champions: Houston Rockets

Stanley Cup Champions: New Jersey Devils

NCAA Football Champions: Nebraska

NCAA Basketball Champions: UCLA

Most Popular TV shows: E.R., Seinfeld, Friends

Billboard No. 1 songs: Creep – TLC, This Is How We Do It – Montell Jordan, Waterfalls – TLC, Kiss From A Rose – Seal, Gangsta’s Paradise – Coolio

Best Film Oscar Winner: Forrest Gump

Time Magazine’s Man of the Year: Newt Gingrich

Other notes from pop culture: Toy Story is released as first-ever full length computer animated feature film and becomes highest grossing film of the yearEbay is founded; Grateful Dead announced they're breaking up the band; OJ Simpson is found innocent; the DVD was announced; the original PlayStation was released in Europe; the final "Calvin and Hobbes" strip was published.

