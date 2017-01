Rickie Fowler and Danny Lee aren't in this week's SBS Tournament of Champions, but player-on-player pranks have crossed the Pacific.

Jordan Spieth does not like the nickname "Golden Child." He's made that known. Which is exactly why someone (ahem, Justin Thomas) altered his parking sign to that moniker.

Defending champion @JordanSpieth has a modified parking sign at #Kapalua. And so the new year begins ... pic.twitter.com/qUkdlCDyue — Dave Shedloski (@DaveShedloski) January 3, 2017

These Tour pros sure are crazy.