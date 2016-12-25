Grill Room

Golfers celebrating Christmas

By

Grill Room Team
December 25, 2016, 5:50 pm

RSS

A look at how some of those in the golf world celebrated Christmas:

‪Gift wrap meets Transformers!! I don't know how he did it, but I do know... #WINNER! #Bubbaclaus ‬

A photo posted by Bubba Watson (@bubbawatson) on

Merry Christmas!!!!! #domestic #housewife #christmasatourhouse #bigturkey

A photo posted by Paula Creamer Heath (@paulacreamer1) on

Merry Christmas ya filthy animal - Mac Wiezy Santa

A photo posted by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on

Christmas snuggles with Santa and Cyclops @daniellekang @colepenpicture

A photo posted by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on

Merry Christmas my beautiful Aimee and Katie..

A photo posted by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on

Article Tags: 

Grill Room, Christmas, Andrew 'Beef' Johnston

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Best of 2016: Surprises
My 2016 moment: Matsuyama-Fowler duel in Phoenix
My 2016 moment: Palmer's memorial service
Best of 2016: Arnold Palmer
Tiger joins Trump for first round since election

Trending

Tiger joins Trump for first round since election
Woods cracks Forbes list of wealthiest celebs
Report: Woods has Friday tee time with Trump
Popular Costco golf ball again out of stock
Mac Beef Santa also a Christmas tradition
Woods posts photo as 'Mac Daddy Santa'
Social Snapshots: December 2016
Reports: McIlroy, Stoll to wed in April
Watch: What's going on with Jordan's golf swing?
Best of 2016: Social media moments
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.