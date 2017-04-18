Guy takes club to face after making fun of friend

Talk about instant karma.

Here we have a guy video-taping his friend on the tee, telling him to hurry up before giving some accurate play-by-play,"that's a duff!"

All harmless enough trash talk between hackers. But the guy swinging the club gets the last laugh after immediately letting go of his club in frustration, sending it directly at the cameraman's face.

Watch for yourself (warning: some NSFW language):

Less studying more golf @marcusotmar @totalgolfmove_ A post shared by Scotty Sampson (@scottysampson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

So, was it intentional? Did the club slip on accident? Perhaps he should claim his grips were worn, just to cover all his bases.