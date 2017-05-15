Grill Room

Kim flies middle seat in coach on way out of Players

By

Grill Room Team
May 15, 2017, 3:41 pm

Si Woo Kim won $1.9 million by claiming The Players Championship on Sunday, but you'd never know it from the looks of his flight out of town.

Kim, 21, who is now the youngest-ever winner of golf's biggest payday, didn't spring for a private jet or even a first class seat after his victory at TPC Sawgrass, opting instead to sit in the middle seat in coach of a Southwest commercial flight to Atlanta. And he even posed for a picture with the woman sitting on the aisle.

Something about The Players and it's gigantic first-place check, it just keeps guys humble.

Just a few years ago, Martin Kaymer was photographed sitting on the floor of the airport scrolling through his phone after lifting the Players trophy.

Article Tags: 

2017 Players Championship, Si Woo Kim

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

