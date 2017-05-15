Kim flies middle seat in coach on way out of Players

Si Woo Kim won $1.9 million by claiming The Players Championship on Sunday, but you'd never know it from the looks of his flight out of town.

Kim, 21, who is now the youngest-ever winner of golf's biggest payday, didn't spring for a private jet or even a first class seat after his victory at TPC Sawgrass, opting instead to sit in the middle seat in coach of a Southwest commercial flight to Atlanta. And he even posed for a picture with the woman sitting on the aisle.

You never know who you will sit next to on a flight to Atlanta. 2017 The Players Champion. @THEPLAYERSChamp pic.twitter.com/X5CvX5kUbf — Jenna Duggan (@jennadduggan) May 15, 2017

Something about The Players and it's gigantic first-place check, it just keeps guys humble.

Just a few years ago, Martin Kaymer was photographed sitting on the floor of the airport scrolling through his phone after lifting the Players trophy.