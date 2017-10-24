Photos: DJ, Stenson in bizarre WGC photo-call

It's not often you see PGA Tour stars out of their element. Go ahead, try to think of the last time you saw Dustin Johnson not on a golf course - or a boat.

Well this week's WGC-HSBC Champions in China has a treat for you. Introducing "flying" Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson and Haotong Li.

The tour stars participated in a pre-event photo-call where they hung from wires and shook golf clubs menacingly at defending champion, Hideki Matsuyama.

Have a look for yourself, it's one of those things you have to see to believe.

