Grill Room

Spieth celebrates Open win with caddie cup check

By

Jason Crook
July 23, 2017, 2:45 pm

RSS

Jordan Spieth considers Michael Greller more of a teammate and friend than a caddie, consistently referring to the two as "we" when explaining any decision about the dynamic duo.

Well, as plenty of dudes can attest, are you even friends with someone if you can't give them a little cup check from time to time?

Spieth put that theory to test shortly after winning his third major on Sunday at Royal Birkdale, going for a little love tap on his way to the trophy ceremony:

Based on Greller's quick reaction, it's probably safe to assume this wasn't the first one.

Article Tags: 

The Open 2017, Jordan Spieth, Michael Greller, Royal Birkdale

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Spieth wins Open, captures third leg of grand slam
Highlights: Spieth's wild close to win The Open
Drink it in: Spieth the champion golfer of the year
Take it, it's yours: Spieth awarded the claret jug
The 30-minute bogey: See Spieth's entire adventure at 13

Trending

Golf Channel App
Caddie J.P. to Rory: 'What the f--- are you doing?'
Bones: Bubba owes Phil plane wash from '90s match
Spieth's caddie opts to hang on to his club vetoes
More than just golf world react to LPGA dress code
Spieth loses cool: 'That's just crap man'
Rahm recovers after controversial call to card 1-under
Shoulder pain: Sergio fights gorse, gorse wins
Playing partner rips Thomas' historic scorecard
Grace's caddie played it perfectly with history on the line
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.