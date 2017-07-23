Spieth celebrates Open win with caddie cup check

Jordan Spieth considers Michael Greller more of a teammate and friend than a caddie, consistently referring to the two as "we" when explaining any decision about the dynamic duo.

Well, as plenty of dudes can attest, are you even friends with someone if you can't give them a little cup check from time to time?

Spieth put that theory to test shortly after winning his third major on Sunday at Royal Birkdale, going for a little love tap on his way to the trophy ceremony:

Based on Greller's quick reaction, it's probably safe to assume this wasn't the first one.