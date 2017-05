Daniel Summerhays stands 5 foot 8 inches, but after these videos make their way around the web, he may stand a little taller going forward.

Let's take another look at that one ... pic.twitter.com/6JNgw2qQ8C — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 17, 2017

There ya have it, folks. It's a slam dunk - golfers are athletes, after all.