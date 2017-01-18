Grill Room

Thomas celebrates two wins with custom Range Rover

By

Grill Room Team
January 18, 2017, 11:00 am

RSS

If you tuned into some PGA Tour golf at any point over the last two weeks, there's a good chance you saw Justin Thomas' name at the top of the leaderboard.

After winning both the Tournament of Champions and then the Sony Open in Hawaii in record fashion, Thomas made the trek back home to Florida and treated himself to a new car.

So what kind of vehicle do you go with when you've cashed more than $2 million in prize money over the last two weeks? Just your run-of-the-mill custom Range Rover.

Now accepting all requests to drive people places Thanks @dreamworksmotorsports for the sick ride!

A photo posted by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on

That's one way to get from point A to point B.

Article Tags: 

Justin Thomas, 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Mickelson to make 2017 debut at CareerBuilder
Herman prepares to watch 'the boss' become POTUS
Fowler on injury: Players can't live 'in a bubble'
Punch Shot: Are all these low scores good for golf?
Esteve's key to beating cancer? Beating golf balls

Trending

Thomas wins Sony with PGA Tour-record score
The Social: Rory goes the truth route
JT's 'terrible' week has happy ending
Back specialist: McIlroy's injury rare for golfers
Fowler on injury: Players can't live 'in a bubble'
Win doesn't stop JT from poking fun at Spieth's bro
Randall's Rant: Passing on Couples a loss for us all
Social Snapshots: January 2017
McIlroy: 'Bitterly disappointing' to miss Abu Dhabi
Mickelson 'hopeful' to play CareerBuilder Challenge
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.