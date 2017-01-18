Thomas celebrates two wins with custom Range Rover

If you tuned into some PGA Tour golf at any point over the last two weeks, there's a good chance you saw Justin Thomas' name at the top of the leaderboard.

After winning both the Tournament of Champions and then the Sony Open in Hawaii in record fashion, Thomas made the trek back home to Florida and treated himself to a new car.

So what kind of vehicle do you go with when you've cashed more than $2 million in prize money over the last two weeks? Just your run-of-the-mill custom Range Rover.

Now accepting all requests to drive people places Thanks @dreamworksmotorsports for the sick ride! A photo posted by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on Jan 17, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

That's one way to get from point A to point B.