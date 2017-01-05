Thomas denies the smooch on Spieth's sign

Someone messed with Jordan Spieth's parking sign earlier this week at the SBS Tournament of Champions. All fingers pointed towards Justin Thomas.
At first it was just some scribbling. Then someone added a bit of lipstick. That someone was not Justin Thomas, says Justin Thomas.
Maybe he's born with it, maybe it's @Maybelline. @JordanSpieth's parking spot got a makeover from @JustinThomas34: https://t.co/Wk8IKE7uC5 pic.twitter.com/mCpRSxdiOb— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) January 5, 2017
@GolfChannel @Maybelline @JordanSpieth That was 1000000% not me. That would be just flat out weird— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 5, 2017