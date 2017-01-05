Grill Room

Thomas denies the smooch on Spieth's sign

January 5, 2017, 12:33 pm

Someone messed with Jordan Spieth's parking sign earlier this week at the SBS Tournament of Champions. All fingers pointed towards Justin Thomas.

At first it was just some scribbling. Then someone added a bit of lipstick. That someone was not Justin Thomas, says Justin Thomas.

