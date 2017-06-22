Grill Room

Trump appears to drive cart on Bedminster green

By

Grill Room Team
June 22, 2017

This is a no-no no matter who you are - even if you're the president and even if you own the place.

President Donald Trump has remained an active golfer since assuming office, as he's frequented his own properties on weekends away from the White House.

And the video below appears to show him driving onto and over a putting surface at what Twitter user @MikeNFrank says is Trump National Bedminster.

While it's tough to tell exactly where the putting surface begins and ends, at the bare minimum he is well beyond the acceptable distance from the green.

The club - which has 36 holes - is set to host the U.S. Women's Open from July 13-16.

Article Tags: 

Donald Trump, Trump National Bedminster

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

