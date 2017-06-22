Trump appears to drive cart on Bedminster green

This is a no-no no matter who you are - even if you're the president and even if you own the place.

President Donald Trump has remained an active golfer since assuming office, as he's frequented his own properties on weekends away from the White House.

And the video below appears to show him driving onto and over a putting surface at what Twitter user @MikeNFrank says is Trump National Bedminster.

While it's tough to tell exactly where the putting surface begins and ends, at the bare minimum he is well beyond the acceptable distance from the green.

Trump driving on green at Bedminster.."playing well till this hole" *knucks* @ForePlayPod pic.twitter.com/ftBmxiNrwy — Mike Frank (@MikeNFrank) June 21, 2017

The club - which has 36 holes - is set to host the U.S. Women's Open from July 13-16.