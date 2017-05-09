Watch: Bubba gets slimed ahead of Players

Bubba Watson has grown fond of the color green in recent years, but on Monday of The Players Championship, the color didn't have quite the same luster as it does at the Masters.
Watson partnered up with Nick Sports - Nickelodeon's all-access sports pass - to get slimed.
And no matter your feeling on children's television programming, watching someone get slimed is ... well, it's something.
Kicking off an epic week on the green with some green! Good luck this week at @THEPLAYERSChamp, @bubbawatson! #THEPLAYERS @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/SCJyBXjLTB— NickSports (@NickSportsTV) May 8, 2017
Not the kinda green I'm used to! @nicksportstv #NickAtThaPGATOUR #slimed pic.twitter.com/S2USHvjuq8— bubba watson (@bubbawatson) May 8, 2017
Bubba Watson + Slime =pic.twitter.com/i6rdpzYrGu— THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERSChamp) May 8, 2017
Bubba joins the long list of celebrities who have - voluntarily or not - gotten slimed, and now he can finally say he's got something in common with Paul Blart, Mall Cop. One of life's greatest achievements.