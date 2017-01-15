Grill Room

Watch: Daly, Jake Owen put on concert at DRI

By

Jason Crook
January 15, 2017, 2:00 pm

We've known about John Daly's musical talent for some time now, but he took it to another level on Saturday night at the Diamond Resorts Invitational.

Daly joined country music star Jake Owen on stage for a duet performance of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” and they brought the house down.

There's really not much else to add. So click play and get ready to feel all the feels, and if you have a lighter handy you may want to hold it up.

John Daly, Jake Owen, 2017 Diamond Resorts Invitational

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@JasonCrookGC

