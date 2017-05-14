Grill Room

Watch: Giant gator chomps big fish on Florida course

Jason Crook
May 14, 2017, 12:35 pm

Walking around all day scaring the daylights out of everybody not named Cody Gribble has got to stir up an appetite. So what's a giant alligator to do when they get hungry?

Enjoy a meal fit for a giant gator, of course.

Such was the case over the weekend at a golf course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., where Instagram user @dmack32_ filmed the circle of life, or maybe death, depending on your perspective.

A large fish found itself in the wrong place at the wrong time. That place would be a giant gator's mouth and that time would be, any time.

Dad was not impressed with my National Geographic skills

A post shared by DMack (@dmack32_) on

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

