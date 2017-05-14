Watch: Giant gator chomps big fish on Florida course

Walking around all day scaring the daylights out of everybody not named Cody Gribble has got to stir up an appetite. So what's a giant alligator to do when they get hungry?

Enjoy a meal fit for a giant gator, of course.

Such was the case over the weekend at a golf course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., where Instagram user @dmack32_ filmed the circle of life, or maybe death, depending on your perspective.

A large fish found itself in the wrong place at the wrong time. That place would be a giant gator's mouth and that time would be, any time.