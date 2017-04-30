Grill Room

Watch: NBA star shows off comically bad golf swing

By

Jason Crook
April 30, 2017, 2:00 pm

Some NBA players make the transition to the golf course rather seamlessly. For others, it's a bit of a struggle.

Superstar in the making Giannis Antetokounmpo definitely falls into the latter category after video of his swing surfaced on Twitter over the weekend.

Antetokounmpo, better known by his nickname, the "Greek Freak," broke out in this year's playoffs with the Milwaukee Bucks before getting bounced by the Toronto Raptors.

To his credit, he has no illusions about his golf game, readily admitting that he "sucks" and will stick to basketball.

Probably a smart move.

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@JasonCrookGC

