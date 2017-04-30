Watch: NBA star shows off comically bad golf swing

Some NBA players make the transition to the golf course rather seamlessly. For others, it's a bit of a struggle.

Superstar in the making Giannis Antetokounmpo definitely falls into the latter category after video of his swing surfaced on Twitter over the weekend.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not a golfer.



pic.twitter.com/jW5e1wGj7L — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) April 30, 2017

Antetokounmpo, better known by his nickname, the "Greek Freak," broke out in this year's playoffs with the Milwaukee Bucks before getting bounced by the Toronto Raptors.

To his credit, he has no illusions about his golf game, readily admitting that he "sucks" and will stick to basketball.

Probably a smart move.