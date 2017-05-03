Grill Room

Zurich champ Smith's GF swings in heels, title belt

By

Grill Room Team
May 3, 2017, 4:15 pm

RSS

Cameron Smith teamed with Jonas Blixt last week to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but it's his other teammate that was impressing us with her swing after the tournament.

Smith is dating Jordan Ontiveros, who we've seen around these parts before. And her swing looks as sweet as ever, especially for someone wearing heels and the Zurich title belt.

Ontiveros joins the long list of significant others with a decent golf game, though she comes in with some serious credentials, having teed it up on the Symetra Tour in the past.

You can check out plenty more of Ontiveros below, and she's pretty good at this Instagram thing, so don't be afraid to hit that follow button.

Caption this @cameronsmithgolf @blixtjonas #suddendeath #pgatour #omgwewon #aussie #iloveyou

A post shared by Jordan Ontiveros(@22_jordannicole) on

Sydney#selfie

A post shared by Jordan Ontiveros (@22_jordannicole) on

Article Tags: 

Cameron Smith, Jordan Ontiveros, 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
DJ hopes to return to winning ways after injury
DJ: Watching Masters tough; texts Sergio
DJ: 'I was playing the best golf of my career'
The Social: Decisions, decisions ...
Social Snapshots: May 2017

Trending

Tour hands out first slow-play penalty in 22 years
Kerr tweets apology for playoff slow play
Poulter keeps PGA Tour card: 'Good news'
Randall's Rant: LPGA missed golden opportunity
Social Snapshots: May 2017
LPGA event offers sponsor invite via Twitter poll
Watch: Guy proves why you shouldn't hit from water
The Social: Decisions, decisions ...
Clemson coach Swinney falls for exploding ball trick
Blixt-Smith outlast Kisner-Brown in Zurich playoff
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.