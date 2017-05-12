NBA All-Star Stephen Curry to be a Guest on Feherty, Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Press Releases

NBA All-Star point guard for the Golden State Warriors and well-known golf enthusiast – Stephen Curry – will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated “Outstanding Weekly Studio Show” – Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®  – premiering Monday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and 2015 NBA champion spent time with the Emmy-nominated television personality in Minneapolis earlier this year while in town for a road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Over the course of the interview, Curry talks about his love for golf, and how he remains grounded despite having evolved into one of the most prominent athletes in the world. Other topics Curry discusses include:

  • Being in the moment during the course of a game, and how he feeds off of the crowd
  • Emulating Tiger Woods while playing recreational golf as a kid
  • The similarities between golf and basketball, and taking comfort in being uncomfortable
  • Going about his success in a different way than most of his NBA peers
  • Whether he feels he could ever play golf at a professional level

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “the last unscripted man on TV,” by Men’s Journal, Feherty is coming off a banner year in 2016. Highlights include: sitting down with nowfour U.S. Presidents: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump; serving as an NBC Olympic correspondent in Rio; appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; being profiled on the Emmy award-winning HBO original series, Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel; and playing a key role in NBC Sports’ unprecedented 12-week stretch of premier golf events beginning with The Open and concluding with the Ryder Cup.

