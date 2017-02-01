Phil Mickelson, Matthew McConaughey & Condoleezza Rice Headline 'Feherty' 7th Season

Feherty Returns Monday Nights at 9 p.m. ET, Premieres March 6; Farmers Insurance to Become Presenting Sponsor of the Series in 2017

100th Episode of Feherty Series to Occur During Course of 2017 Season

Emmy-nominated television personality David Feherty – described as “the last unscripted man on TV,” by Men’s Journal and “a wisecracking, maverick interviewer,” by Esquire – will return as host for a seventh season of his critically acclaimed, self-titled series, Feherty. The series will feature an A-list lineup of guests in 2017, including World Golf Hall of Fame member, PHIL MICKELSON; Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning actor, MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY; former United States Secretary of State, CONDOLEEZZA RICE; and U.S. Ryder Cup hero and five-time PGA TOUR winner, PATRICK REED. This season also will feature the series’ 100th episode, dating back to the series premiere in June 2011, and will return to its 9 p.m. ET Monday night timeslot, beginning March 6.

“Who’d have thought something with my name attached to it would be on the air for seven years and approaching 100 episodes,” said Feherty. “Certainly any sane person placing a bet ahead of the series premiere would have taken the ‘under’, and I’d have agreed with them. I’m very fortunate that dynamic personalities such as Phil Mickelson, Matthew McConaughey and Condoleezza Rice continue to make the conscious – or unconscious – decision to suck it up and spend a few hours with me.”

Airdates for the initial lineup of guests (scheduled to appear) this season include:

Monday, March 6 Phil Mickelson (Part I)

Monday, March 13 Phil Mickelson (Part II)

Monday, March 20 Patrick Reed

Monday, March 27 Condoleezza Rice

Farmers Insurance® will become the presenting sponsor of Feherty, through a range of multiplatform integrations in conjunction with the series.

“Given our affiliation with the game of golf and the Farmers Insurance Open®, joining as presenting sponsor was an organic fit for us,” said Leesa Eichberger, head of brand marketing for Farmers Insurance. “Working with Feherty will give Farmers® further opportunities to connect with golf enthusiasts.”

Building off 2016’s successful marketing campaign for Season 6 of Feherty, Make A Mark, Golf Channel has produced phase two of that campaign for Season 7, Leave A Mark, with Feherty wreaking havoc on a golf course in an effort to distract admiring bystanders while he fulfills his ultimate mission. The creative for the new season kicked off today on Golf Channel, and will continue to run across NBCUniversal networks throughout the season.

Feherty is coming off a banner year in 2016, highlighted by Season 6 of Feherty being the most-watched season ever (Live Same Day, Live +3); sitting down with nowfour Presidents: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump; serving as an NBC Olympic correspondent in Rio; appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; being profiled on the Emmy award-winning HBO original series, Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel; and playing a key role in NBC Sports’ unprecedented 12-week stretch of premier golf events beginning with The Open and concluding with the Ryder Cup.

Feherty has gone one-on-one with celebrities across golf, sports, entertainment, politics and business, including sports legends Bill Russell and Charles Barkley; Hollywood icons Samuel L. Jackson and Larry David; coaches Nick Saban and Bob Knight; as well a list of golfing greats spanning Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Tom Watson, Annika Sorenstam, and many others.

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,”by Rolling Stone, and “a cross between Oprah Winfrey and Johnny Carson” by The New York Times, Feherty has made a name for himself not only through his self-titled Golf Channel talk show, but as one of the most irrepressible personalities calling golf over the past two decades. Beyond golf, Feherty continues to capture new and broader audiences with his wit and self-deprecating nature. A native of Northern Ireland and a former professional golfer who claimed 10 worldwide victories and a spot on the 1991 European Ryder Cup team, Feherty is now a proud American citizen who has risen above a history of alcoholism and addiction to become an Emmy-nominated television host, New York Times best-selling author and comedic relief for thousands of men and women in uniform.