Golf Central Blog

27 surgeries later, Marc Cayeux makes the cut

By

Golf Channel Digital
November 3, 2017, 8:25 pm

RSS

Twenty-seven. It's not a number you see very often in golf. It's an absurdly low nine-hole score, so scratch that. No one has won 27 majors (although Jack Nicklaus and Ben Hogan won 27 majors combined).

But for Marc Cayeux, 27 is an extremely significant number. It's the number of surgical procedures he has gone through after his legs were shattered in a 2010 car accident. And on Friday, Cayeux made the cut in a professional tournament for the first time since the accident.

“It’s been amazing," he said, according to Reuters. "To make the cut is another box ticked, even though I never had any goals for the first year coming back.”

The Zimbabwean followed a first-round 66 with a 1-under 71 to advance to the final round of the 54-hole Origins of Golf tournament on South Africa's Sunshine Tour at Simola Golf and Country Estate. He had missed the cut in his first five tournaments on the tour.

Cayeux, 39, who was profiled in an April 2016 GolfChannel.com article, was involved in a collision with a police truck in Southern Zimbabwe. The accident left him with a shattered right leg and a left foot that was almost dangling from that leg.

Because of the injuries and the resulting surgeries, he was left with one leg shorter than the other.

Before the accident, he had won nine Sunshine Tour events and qualified for the European Tour.

Afterwards, he needed extensive physical therapy just to be able to walk again. “The biggest challenge for me is executing a shot I know I can play, but the pain stops me,” he said. “I still see shots that I used to hit. Facing the fact that I can’t quite hit them yet is a tough thing. But seven years ago, you wouldn’t have said I would be on a golf course again, so I’m going to soak it all up no matter what I shoot.”

Article Tags: 

Marc Cayeux, Sunshine Tour

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Tiger: 'Need to do something' about golf ball
LaCava refused Woods' offer to take another bag
Spaun leads in Vegas; ready to take next step
Meet Tom Whitney: From nuclear missiles to PGA Tour
Ellie Day announces family expecting third child

Trending

Wie's driver breaks ... and 3-wood ... and 5-wood
Terry Pilkadaris misses putt, hurls putter into trees
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
USC women top Stanford for East Lake Cup
Tiger: 'Need to do something' about golf ball
Meet Tom Whitney: From nuclear missiles to PGA Tour
Social Snapshots: October 2017
LaCava refused Woods' offer to take another bag
Tour players excited to have Woods back
Day, Leishman withdraw from Hero World Challenge
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.