Golf Central Blog

Bubba's ball deal with Volvik up ... now what?

By

Nick Menta
October 31, 2017, 5:14 pm

RSS

LAS VEGAS – Bubba Watson’s tenure as a Volvik staffer proved brief.

Watson announced Tuesday at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open that his contract with the bright-ball manufacturer “is done.”

“I do not have a ball deal as we sit here today,” he said. “So I can play with whatever ball I want to.

“My deal was up, and so I’m … ball-free.”

Volvik announced in January, ahead of last season’s Tournament of Champions, that it had signed Watson to “a multi-year deal to play and endorse the company’s line of extreme performance golf balls.” But that multi-year deal ended up lasting less than 12 months.

Although unsigned, Watson will put a Titleist ball back in play this week. Before switching to Volvik, the two-time Masters champion played the ProV1x.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Articles, photos and videos

“I’m just going to go back to what I grew up with,” he explained.

Watson recorded only two top-10 finishes in PGA Tour stroke-play events last season. He was 75th in the FedExCup points race when his 2016-17 campaign came to an end at the Dell Technologies in Boston.

“My goals are to be better than that,” he said. “It was a frustrating year when it came to the golf. It was a great year off the course, but a frustrating year [on it]. Hopefully I’ll improve that.”

Article Tags: 

2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Bubba Watson

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@NickMentaGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Fight on: USC coach Gaston back after cancer battle
Vanderbilt, Stanford earn revenge at East Lake Cup
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
Punch Shot: Where are we headed with Tiger?
Woods begins latest comeback with no guarantees

Trending

Daly collapses, WDs with scary knee injury
Woods to return at Hero World Challenge
Woods begins latest comeback with no guarantees
Begay on Tiger: 'Didn’t think it was going this well'
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
Willett injures shoulder, ends 2017 season
'Happy Gilmore' star arrested for DUI, plays actor card
Chamblee: 'Langer is putting better than anybody ever has'
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Scoring: 2017 East Lake Cup
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.