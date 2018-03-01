Sam Burns will soon get a few more opportunities to build on his impressive performance at the Honda Classic.
Burns, 21, will tee it up at next week’s Valspar Championship, thanks to his top-10 finish at PGA National, where he tied for eighth and outplayed Tiger Woods in their final-round pairing.
Then he earned a sponsor exemption into the following week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. He will also play the Memorial Tournament as the reigning Nicklaus Award winner, given annually to the college player of the year, and there is a good chance he will get spots in the Zurich Classic and FedEx St. Jude Classic.
As a non-member, he is allowed a maximum of seven sponsor exemptions each season. (Neither Valspar nor Memorial count against his total.) Earning special temporary membership – or as many FedExCup points as the 150th-place finisher on last season’s list – would allow Burns to receive unlimited sponsor exemptions for the rest of the season. He is currently 147 points shy of that mark.
Burns might also get his Tour card via the Web.com Tour, as he is 13th on the money list after an early-season tie for second in Colombia.
Burns on Wednesday announced that he has partnered with St. Jude and, beginning last week, will donate a portion of his earnings to the Children’s Research Hospital.